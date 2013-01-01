Signed in as:
We are dedicated to providing exceptional hospitality and cleaning services to residential, commercial ,and business travel professionals. Our team of experts is committed to ensuring our clients and guest are satisfied and provided the best experience during your stay and while providing you cleaning .Whether you're seeking a meticulous cleaning service or a short term vacation stay in one of our Airbnb luxury properties. Living N Luxuries is your dedicated partner in achieving the pinnacle of sophistication.
Contact us today to get a FREE estimate.
LUXURY STAYS
We proudly service all of Jacksonville: St Johns, San Marco, Jax Beach and much more.
Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Email Us: luxuries@livingnluxuries.com
Open today
09:00 am – 08:00 pm
Living N Luxuries LLC offers a variety of professional cleaning services for Residential, Commercial and AirBNB properties. Includes standard, deep, move in and move out and one time cleaning packages.
We take debit cards, zelle ,apple pay and gift cards
To schedule a cleaning service a consultation would need to be scheduled, so that we can better assist you with your cleaning services
"Where impeccable cleanliness meets exceptional hospitality"
